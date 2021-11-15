Dubai Air Show: Indian Air Force's Tejas, Sarang enthrall visitors with 'superior flying skills'

Dubai: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and Sarang Helicopter Display Teams showcased "superior flying skills" at the Dubai Air Show on Sunday.

The air show kicked off at Al Maktoum airport in Dubai on Sunday. The Tejas aircraft have arrived here on Friday to take part in the show. Tejas showcased its superior flying ability, maneuverability, and ease of handling against the golden backdrop.

On the opening Day of the #DubaiAirshow the @sarang_iaf & LCA Tejas showcased their superior flying skills and left an indelible impression of the capabilities of the @IAF_MCC and the rapid strides of the Indian aviation industry. @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/7eDbz0HiOh — PRO Nagpur, Ministry of Defence (@PRODefNgp) November 14, 2021

According to the Defence Ministry, five Dhruv advanced light helicopters (ALHs) of the Sarang team, 10 BAE Hawk 132 aircraft of the Suryakiran team and three LCA Tejas aircraft are participating in the Dubai Air Show that will conclude on Thursday.

The participating contingent was visited by Air Marshal AP Singh of the IAF's Shillong-based Eastern Air Command on Sunday, the officials said. The contingent commander introduced Singh to the officers and airmen of the participating teams.

The IAF has been invited to the Dubai Airshow by the UAE government to perform along with some of the best aerobatics and display teams in the world, including the Saudi Hawks, the Russian Knights and the UAE's Al Fursan.

While the Sarang team of the IAF has previously participated in the Al Ain Grand Prix in the UAE in 2005, the Suryakiran team and the Tejas aircraft are displaying their swashbuckling aerial manoeuvre for the first time in the Gulf nation.

The show was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai inaugurated the airshow.

Dubai Air Show is a leading aerospace event in the Middle East and the growing airshow in the world. It began on Sunday and will conclude on November 18.

