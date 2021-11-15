हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dubai Air Show

Dubai Air Show: Indian Air Force's Tejas, Sarang enthrall visitors with 'superior flying skills'

The air show kicked off at Al Maktoum airport in Dubai on Sunday. The Tejas aircraft have arrived here on Friday to take part in the show. Tejas showcased its superior flying ability, maneuverability, and ease of handling against the golden backdrop.

Dubai Air Show: Indian Air Force&#039;s Tejas, Sarang enthrall visitors with &#039;superior flying skills&#039;

Dubai: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and Sarang Helicopter Display Teams showcased "superior flying skills" at the Dubai Air Show on Sunday.

The air show kicked off at Al Maktoum airport in Dubai on Sunday. The Tejas aircraft have arrived here on Friday to take part in the show. Tejas showcased its superior flying ability, maneuverability, and ease of handling against the golden backdrop.

 

According to the Defence Ministry, five Dhruv advanced light helicopters (ALHs) of the Sarang team, 10 BAE Hawk 132 aircraft of the Suryakiran team and three LCA Tejas aircraft are participating in the Dubai Air Show that will conclude on Thursday. 

The participating contingent was visited by Air Marshal AP Singh of the IAF's Shillong-based Eastern Air Command on Sunday, the officials said. The contingent commander introduced Singh to the officers and airmen of the participating teams.

The IAF has been invited to the Dubai Airshow by the UAE government to perform along with some of the best aerobatics and display teams in the world, including the Saudi Hawks, the Russian Knights and the UAE's Al Fursan.

While the Sarang team of the IAF has previously participated in the Al Ain Grand Prix in the UAE in 2005, the Suryakiran team and the Tejas aircraft are displaying their swashbuckling aerial manoeuvre for the first time in the Gulf nation.

The show was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai inaugurated the airshow.

Dubai Air Show is a leading aerospace event in the Middle East and the growing airshow in the world. It began on Sunday and will conclude on November 18.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dubai Air ShowIAFTejasSarangLCADubai
Next
Story

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', Arvind Kejriwal govt to submit lockdown proposal to SC today

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar hits out at Modi govt