DUET 2022: Delhi University PG Admission schedule RELEASED at du.ac.in- Check schedule and other details here

DUET 2022: Delhi University has released the DUET PG Admission 2022 schedule for candidates who successfully passed the DUET 2022 Exam. The DUET 2022 Results were made public by the institution on November 22, 2022. The first round of applications for the PG and Ph.D. programs will begin accepting submissions on du.ac.in on December 1, 2022. The first merit list will be published by the university on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in accordance with the schedule. Candidates should be aware that only those who obtained a passing score on the DUET PG Result may register for admission. The second list will be made public after the admissions process is over. The university has stated that, if necessary, dates or lists will be released later. The first three lists' schedule has been made public up to this point.

DUET 2022: Schedule

First List

Display of first admission list on website November 30, 2022 (Wednesday) Candidates to apply 10 am, December 1, 2022 (Thursday)

5 pm, December 3, 2022 (Saturday) Departments or colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against first merit list 10 am, December 1, 2022 (Thursday)

1 om, December 4, 2022 (Sunday) Payments against first merit list Till 11:59 pm, December 4, 2022 (Sunday)

Second List

Display of second admission list on website December 7, 2022 (Wednesday) Candidates to apply 10 am, December 8, 2022 (Thursday)

5 pm, December 9, 2022 (Friday) Departments or colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against second merit list 10 am, December 8, 2022 (Thursday)

1 om, December 10, 2022 (Saturday) Payments against second merit list Till 11:59 pm, December 10, 2022 (Saturday)

Third List

Display of third admission list on website December 12, 2022 (Monday) Candidates to apply 10 am, December 8, 2022 (Thursday)

5 pm, December 9, 2022 (Friday) Departments or colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against third merit list 10 am, December 8, 2022 (Thursday)

1 om, December 10, 2022 (Saturday) Payments against third merit list Till 11:59 pm, December 10, 2022 (Saturday)

Candidates should be aware that after the release of the first merit list, applications for the DU PG Admission will be accepted starting on December 1, 2022 at 10 am, with the deadline being on December 3, 2022 at 5 pm.