हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh

'Durga Fighter': All-women force formed to combat Naxalism in Chhattisgarh

The `Durga Fighter` force comprises 32 female staff has been constituted to combat Naxalism in the Sukma district.

&#039;Durga Fighter&#039;: All-women force formed to combat Naxalism in Chhattisgarh
Photo: ANI

Sukma: A `Durga Fighter` force comprising 32 female staff has been constituted to combat Naxalism in the Naxal-affected Sukma district. Speaking to reporters, the Superintendent of Police of Sukma, Sunil Sharma said the new recruits will be trained for a month.

"We are happy to inform that, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Chhattisgarh women commandos met the officials to constitute a District Reserve Force (DRG) team for them. The proposal has been accepted and the team will be called `Durga Fighters` which will have 32 female staff. They will be trained for commando duty for a month. They will perform all active duties," he said. 

The Sukma SP said that the idea behind an all-women force is to promote gender equality. 

"Women are equal to men," he added. 

Asha Sen, captain of `Durga Fighters` said that the force has pledged to make Sukma a `Naxal free region`

"Today, we all have pledged to make Sukma a `Naxal free region`. Just like brothers and sisters promise to protect each other on Raksha Bandhan, we all have pledged to protect the people of the Sukma region from Naxalites. We now feel equal to men as we have been given a place in District Reserve Guards (DRG) team," she said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ChhattisgarhNaxalNaxalism
Next
Story

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, top political leaders to meet PM Narendra Modi over caste census

Must Watch

PT13M27S

IAF special repatriation flight from Kabul with 168 evacuees lands at Hindan airbase