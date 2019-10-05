close

Durga Puja Pandal

Durga Puja pandal inspired by Chandrayaan-2 made in Varanasi

Along with the installation of idols of goddesses, people here have also made a statue of ISRO Chief K Sivan and several depiction of astronauts.

Image courtesy: ANI

Varanasi: With theme-based pandals are on a rise this Durga Puja, organisers in Varanasi have designed a pandal with `Chandrayaan-2` as their concept.The pandal, which is around 100-feet in height, was completed in two months.

Along with the installation of idols of goddesses, people here have also made a statue of ISRO Chief K Sivan and astronauts.Member of Durga Puja Committee, Rajan Jaiswal on Saturday told, "Even though the Chandrayan-2 mission was not successful, we want to celebrate the efforts made by the ISRO. We have made a statue of ISRO Chief K Sivan as he said they plan to do another moon mission. We have even installed models of astronauts."

Durga Puja celebration starts from the seventh day after Mahalaya and ends on the tenth day of Dashami or Dussehra. 

