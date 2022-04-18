During online gaming, the average video gamer has made five new friends

New York, April 18: Playing video games may help you in the formation of real-life friendships. Although old-school parents may believe that keeping their children indoors and playing video games all day prevents them from meeting new people outside, a new study finds the exact opposite. In fact, over the last 18 months, the average American has created five new online friendships through video games.

According to a poll of 2,000 adults, the average gamer has grown so close to their online friends that they'd invite four of them to their wedding! In fact, since the pandemic began, 39% of people have observed a growth in their friend list.

Apart from friendships, over half of gamers (46%) believe it is crucial for their significant others to play video games, which is understandable given that 43 percent of gamers have dated someone they met online.

Gaming can teach you a lot about the real world

Sixty-four percent of respondents say they treasure their video games because they let them interact with others and make them feel less lonely.

Almost as many people say that buying new video game helps them feel like they're giving themselves permission to be happier.

The survey, which was commissioned by World of Warships and performed by OnePoll, found that video games had helped six out of ten people learn more about the real world.

Three out of every four gamers has conducted real-world research as a result of their gaming, and 57 percent consider themselves experts on the issues they research as a result of their Online casino websites.

Passions in gaming and in the real world

People used movies (73 percent), TV shows (68 percent), and music (66 percent) to supplement their global knowledge in addition to online games.

People used movies (73 percent), TV shows (68 percent), and music (66 percent) to supplement their global knowledge in addition to online games.

Movies/TV shows (70%) and video games (62%) were also found to have increased respondents' connections to their real-world passions.

For many, this means playing video games that reflect their interests, such as racing games (12%), boxing games (9%), and life-like simulations (9%). (9 percent ).

Additionally, more than six in ten (62 percent) say that their games have inspired them to pursue new goals in their lives.

"Everyone has a right to play video games. In a statement, ArturPlociennik, regional publishing director at World of Warships, said, "Regardless of your interests, everyone can discover a game that resonates with their passions and participate with it."

"If you're interested in a particular subject, such as naval history, chances are you're already watching videos, reading books, and debating it with others online." Playing the game allows you to immerse yourself even further while also allowing you to participate in a thriving community."

Video games with realistic vs. fantasy

While many people like video games for their educational value, the research reveals that there is a split on whether games should be realistic or fantasy-based.

A third of players (35%) prefer games that depict the real world accurately, while 17 percent choose more imaginative, unrealistic settings.

However, nearly four out of ten people (39%) prefer a combination of the two primary types of games, with 36 percent preferring a realism-based plot and 22 percent preferring non-realistic aesthetics.

According to 33 percent of players, character and vehicle design should be split 50/50.

Sixty-four percent said they like fantasy games because they can immerse themselves in a world other than their own.

(Brand Desk Content)