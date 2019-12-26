During Solar Eclipse disabled children buried neck-deep in sand at Kalburgi

As the last solar eclipse of 2019 captures everyone's attention, a village in Karnataka's Kalburgi was seen burying their disabled children in sand.

Several families in Kalburgi were seen following this superstitious belief of burying their mentally and physically disabled children neck-deep in sand hoping to cure them of their illness.

As per a superstitious belief, if disabled children are buried in sand during a solar eclipse they can be cured.

This was the last solar eclipse of the year 2019 and it was an annular one. An annular eclipse occurs when the moon covers the sun`s centre, leaving the sun`s outer edges visible to form a `ring of fire` or annulus around the moon.

There many other bizarre superstitions associated with solar eclipse that are still believed and followed by many.

One such rule dictates that no food should be cooked during the eclipse. And that leftover foods should be consumed before the eclipse is over.

Another rile prohibits the worshipping or touching of idols of gods during this period. Even doors of temples are usually closed during eclipses.

After an eclipse, people are directed to take a bath, and change into fresh and clean clothes.

Even doing routine activities like sleeping, urinating, defecating, sexual intercourse is prohibited during the eclipse period.