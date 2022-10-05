Dussehra 2022: Engineering students burn Ravana effigy using mobile phone gets brutally trolled on Twitter- WATCH

Uttar Pradesh: In a widely circulated Dussehra video, B.Tech students from the Institute of Technology and Management in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, can be seen using a cell phone to burn the effigy of Ravana. As a representation of the victory of good over evil, Indians celebrate Dussehra by burning the effigy of Ravana. Over the years, a variety of creative approaches have been employed to honour this tradition. Technology is steadily providing innovative methods to celebrate Dussehra, from lasers to immersive sound, but the approach chosen by the UP B.Tech students is unique.

In a video shared by ANI, one of the B.Tech students can be seen using a smartphone to set fire on a few feet tall Ravana effigy. The professors are also seen guiding the students in the viral video. Although the students are using mobile phone to trigger the blast in the effigy, the setup is not completely wireless. You can watch the viral video below.

The students and professors of the UP institute seem to be proud of their innovation, however, it appears that they fail to impress the netizens. As soon as the viral Dussehra video was shared by ANI, the B.Tech students were brutally trolled by netizens. “Matlab sharam karo ya kya Kara tum logo na , Aur waha shaayed ek sir bhi khade hai , sharam nahi aatee kya unko , arey kuch aisaa project yaa khoj karo jo desh hit ma ho , Rawan to Jalaa he date humlog per tum apnaa golden time ku Jalaa rahe ho” a Twitter user wrote.

Ye 6th class ka project hy.

Pak is planning for drone attack and meanwhile our c grade enginers. — Devashish Patel (@Devashi91397366) October 4, 2022

“Ye 6th class ka project hy. Pak is planning for drone attack and meanwhile our c grade enginers.” wrote another Twitter user. A few also shared hilarious memes to show how they are feeling about the creative Dussehra celebration by UP students.