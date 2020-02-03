Every worker should try to get 1000 votes for their candidates to bring BSP in power in Delhi: Mayawati

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections without entering into an alliance with any other political party, said BSP chief Mayawati. She said while addressing a poll rally in Delhi that, "Our party is contesting on almost all of the Delhi assembly constituencies on its own strength. We have not forged an alliance with any other party in this election".

She told the party workers that, "Those who have come here and their family members will naturally vote for BSP. But if you want your government in Delhi and your candidates to win the election, then each one of you should try to get 1000 votes for your candidates. If this happens nobody can stop BSP from winning."

She also said, "Other parties have no shortage of money. They get funds money from `punjipatis` which serve their interests. But you have to work hard to make BSP win."

She added, "You also don`t have to fall into the trap of tall promises made by these parties like Congress and BJP".

The Delhites will cast their votes on February 8th. The counting will begin on February 11th.