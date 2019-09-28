close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
S Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar begins his Washington visit, to meet Mike Pompeo

During his visit, the EAM will focus on continuing the momentum generated by PM Modi and work together on Indo-Pacific and resolve trade issued.

EAM S Jaishankar begins his Washington visit, to meet Mike Pompeo

New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began his visit to Washington DC during which he will be meeting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. This is his first bilateral visit to Washington after taking charge as the External Affairs Minister and comes in the backdrop of PM Modi's week-long US visit.

During his visit, the EAM will focus on continuing the momentum generated by PM Modi and work together on Indo-Pacific and resolve trade issued.

EAM had already meet Pompeo as part of the Quad Foreign Minister meet in New York on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly.

A senior State Department official said, "They discussed how increased engagement in the region by Quad members individually and together contributes to improving maritime security, economic growth and development, and good governance."

Live TV

Trade remains one of the main focus with Trade Minister Piyush Goyal meeting his American counterpart in New York last week. India's Consul General to New York Sandeep Chakravorty responding to WION question on any India US trade deal said, "People are working on it, the trajectory is very positive. We have bridged deficit with US through energy, defence. The announcement will come when it comes"

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi met Tulsi Gabbard, Representative of Hawaii & US Presidential candidate in New York just before leaving for New Delhi.

Speaking to DD News, Gabbard said,"It is really important that the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy continue to remain focused on strengthening our partnership. We have many many shared interest from economy to trade to security to counter-terrorism to climate change."

On terror, she said,"I think, counter-terrorism and getting rid of the threat coming from terrorism like Al Qaeda and ISIS is certainly in the interest of US and India"

EAM Jaishankar will arrive back to Delhi on 4th October.

Tags:
S JaishankarEAMWashingtonMike PompeoIndia
Next
Story

Respect for India has risen significantly across the globe now: PM Narendra Modi after Delhi reception

Must Watch

PT23M8S

India celebrates PM Narendra Modi's return from US visit