New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (May 19, 2022) participated in a virtual meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers. The BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting was chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi, and was attended by South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, apart from EAM Jaishankar.

In the meeting, EAM Jaishankar highlighted 8-key points, including “socio-economic recovery from the Covid pandemic” and to “create resilient and reliable supply chains.”

Read the Key points made by EAM Jaishankar here:

- “We must not only seek socio-economic recovery from the Covid pandemic, but also create resilient and reliable supply chains,” he said.

- Knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict have led to sharp increases in the costs of energy, food and commodities. This must be mitigated for the sake of the developing world, EAM Jaishankar highlighted.

- “BRICS has repeatedly affirmed respect for sovereign equality, territorial integrity and international law. We must live up to these commitments.” he added.

- BRICS should unanimously and specifically support UN Security Council reform, EAM Jaishankar said.

- “Together, we should press for credible commitment of resources by developed nations for climate action and climate justice,” Jaishankar urged in the meeting.

- BRICS must display zero tolerance for terrorism, especially cross border terrorism, said EAM Jaishankar.

- A globalized and digitized world will give due regard to trust and transparency, he said.

- Sustainable Development Goals must be approached in a comprehensive manner, Jaishankar added.

India handed over the BRICS Chairmanship to China in January 2022. The theme for BRICS 2022 is ‘Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership Usher in a New Era for Global Development’. A total of 25 events have been planned. India will host five events this year as part of BRICS Science Technology Innovation Steering Committee.