EAM S Jaishankar, US official Zalmay Khalilzad discuss Afghanistan situation

New Delhi: Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Tuesday met US special on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad during which the latter briefed the former on the situation in Afghanistan and both held "useful discussions". A tweet by EAM said that both sides "shared views on how we could work together effectively". This is the third visit by Khalilzad to India in 2019 and comes even as Afghan peace process gathers pace.

"Useful discussions with US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad. Provided a comprehensive update on the situation in Afghanistan. Shared views on how we could work together effectively," tweeted Jaishankar.

Zalmay came directly to Delhi from Doha where he held the eighth round of talks with the Taliban. It is expected that a deal might happen soon between paving way for the US troops to leave the landlocked South Asian country. Taliban expects the deal to be signed between Eid that begins from August 11-14.

Before leaving for Delhi, Zalmay in a tweet said, "My team and Taliban representatives will continue to discuss technical details as well as steps and mechanisms required for a successful implementation of the four-part agreement we've been working towards since my appointment. Agreement on these details is essential".

India backs "Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled" peace process and has been engaging with regional countries--Iran, Russia, China, Central Asian countries-- regarding the Afghan peace process.