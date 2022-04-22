Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle highlights devastating impact of climate change

New Delhi: Google is celebrating 'Earth Day' on Thursday (April 22, 2022) with an interactive doodle to spread knowledge about planet earth.

Google through today's doodle is addressing the pressing challenge of climate change through its doodle. “Acting now and together to live more sustainably is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change,” the company said.

The Google Doodle is real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse, which showcases the impact of climate change across different regions.

The Doodle shows the impact of the climate crisis by using the real imagery from Glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa, Sermersooq Glacier retreat in Greenland, Great Barrier Reef in Australia and Harz Forests in Germany.

About Earth Day:

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated on April 22 every year to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970 and now it includes events coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 countries.

The year 2022 marks the 52nd anniversary of the annual celebrations. Many events and campaigns are being held worldwide to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Inspirational quotes on Earth Day:

- I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use - Mother Teresa

- Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better - Albert Einstein.

- The Earth will not continue to offer its harvest, except with faithful stewardship. We cannot say we love the land and then take steps to destroy it for use by future generations - John Paul II

- Like music and art, love of nature is a common language that can transcend political or social boundaries - Jimmy Carter

