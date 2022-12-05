topStoriesenglish
Earthquake felt under Bay of Bengal near Puri! A large part of Bangladesh shaken, BIG update on TSUNAMI alert

Earthquake: The media 'Dhaka Tribune' reported that by 9:05 am this earthquake caused tremors to be felt in large areas of Dhaka and Bangladesh. The epicenter was 529 km southwest of Dhaka, 340 km southwest of Cox's Bazar and 397 km southwest of Chittagong.

  • The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.2 on the Richter scale.
  • The National Center for Seismology (NCS) also said that this tremor was felt 10 km below the sea level.
  • According to NCS sources, the epicenter was 421 km and 434 km from Puri (East) and Bhubaneswar (East-South-East) respectively.

An earthquake was felt in the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning. This earthquake occurred in the Bay of Bengal at 8:32 am. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.2 on the Richter scale. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) also said that this tremor was felt 10 km below the sea level. According to NCS sources, the epicenter was 421 km and 434 km from Puri (East) and Bhubaneswar (East-South-East) respectively.

The media 'Dhaka Tribune' reported that by 9:05 am this earthquake caused tremors to be felt in large areas of Dhaka and Bangladesh. The epicenter was 529 km southwest of Dhaka, 340 km southwest of Cox's Bazar and 397 km southwest of Chittagong. An official of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department told the 'Bangla Tribune' that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the southwest of the Bay of Bengal. Very close to India.

However, there were no reports of major flooding due to the earthquake. Sources also reported that there was no damage in the coastal areas. NCS has not yet said anything about whether this earthquake could cause a tsunami or not.

