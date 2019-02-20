हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Earthquake hits UP's Bagpat, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR and Kashmir

The national capital and its neighbouring regions felt strong tremors, following a 4.6-magnitude earthquake in Tajikistan on Wednesday morning.

Earthquake hits UP&#039;s Bagpat, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR and Kashmir

NEW DELHI: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck North Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Strong tremors were felt across the national capital and its neighbouring regions. 

The tremors were also felt in parts of Kashmir.

The light intensity quake had a depth of 5 kilometres.

This is a developing story.

 

