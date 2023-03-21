Earthquake In Chandigarh: Magnitude 6.6 Quake Jolts Punjab Capital, Epicentre In Afghanistan

Chandigarh: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake on the richter scale struck Punjab and Haryana's capital Chandigarh and other parts of the state on Thursday night at 10.20 pm. The 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck 133 kilometres southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, according to an automated report generated by the National Centre for Seismology. Panic-stricken people rushed out of buildings as the earthquake struck and was also felt in Delhi NCR, Jammu-Kashmir and Rajasthan.

There was no immediate report of any deaths or property damage.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan today at 10:17 pm IST: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/7Wt71qf0rf — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

The quake was felt strongly in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, and several other cities across the country. However, no loss of life or property has been reported thus far.

In 2005, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake killed over 74,000 people in Pakistan.

Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi NCR

Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR as well.

Talking to news agency PTI, a Noida resident said he first noticed the dining table shaking. "Soon after we saw that the fans were also shaking. The earthquake was strong in terms of intensity and stayed for a longer period," the resident of Hyde Park society in Noida said.

A cab owner in Delhi said he felt the earthquake while he was waiting for passengers.

"I was waiting for passengers and suddenly my car started shaking. I immediately shouted and told my friends about it," said cab owner Ramesh Pawar, who was near Connaught Place in central Delhi.

Jyoti, a resident of Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi, said she was watching television when she suddenly saw the TV and sofa were shaking.

Initially, she ignored it but when her husband alerted her, she and her family members rushed out of their home.

"I ignored it initially but as soon as my husband alerted, I felt the earthquake too. This time it was strong and the sofa I was sitting on started shaking a bit. We rushed outside our home. Thankfully, we are on the ground floor, so in such situations, we have an easy escape," she said.

