trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683825
NewsIndia
CHANDIGARH CITY

Earthquake In Chandigarh: Residents Jolted By Tremor

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) provided additional details about the earthquake, including its magnitude, date and time, geographic coordinates of the epicenter, and depth at which it originated.

|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 12:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake In Chandigarh: Residents Jolted By Tremor

Chandigarh, a union territory and the capital of Punjab and Haryana, is known for its well-planned cityscape, modern architecture, and vibrant cultural heritage, making it a unique destination in Northern India. However, on November 3, 2023, the region experienced a moment of seismic activity as a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake originating in Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Also Read: Live Updates | Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon

This earthquake was part of a series of seismic events in the region. Another earthquake, with a magnitude initially reported as 6.2 and later updated to 6.4, had also occurred earlier in Jaipur, sending strong tremors across the Delhi-NCR region and other parts of North India. The epicenter for both these earthquakes was in Nepal, emphasizing the transboundary nature of the seismic activity.

While there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage in Jaipur, the situation was closely monitored by local authorities and emergency services. Residents in Jaipur, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana felt the quake, lasting for more than a minute, and many rushed out of their buildings fearing structural damage. The seismic activity also extended to neighboring regions, including Noida, Delhi, and Gurugram. The earthquake in Chandigarh was part of this broader seismic episode that affected several areas in Northern India.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) provided additional details about the earthquake, including its magnitude, date and time, geographic coordinates of the epicenter, and depth at which it originated.

More to follow...

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking rally of Palestine supporters in Kerala