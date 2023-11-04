Earthquake In Chandigarh: Residents Jolted By Tremor

Chandigarh, a union territory and the capital of Punjab and Haryana, is known for its well-planned cityscape, modern architecture, and vibrant cultural heritage, making it a unique destination in Northern India. However, on November 3, 2023, the region experienced a moment of seismic activity as a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake originating in Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Reportedly, tremors were reported in various states, including Delhi, NCR, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.



Estimated 6.7 magnitude #earthquake.

This earthquake was part of a series of seismic events in the region. Another earthquake, with a magnitude initially reported as 6.2 and later updated to 6.4, had also occurred earlier in Jaipur, sending strong tremors across the Delhi-NCR region and other parts of North India. The epicenter for both these earthquakes was in Nepal, emphasizing the transboundary nature of the seismic activity.

While there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage in Jaipur, the situation was closely monitored by local authorities and emergency services. Residents in Jaipur, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana felt the quake, lasting for more than a minute, and many rushed out of their buildings fearing structural damage. The seismic activity also extended to neighboring regions, including Noida, Delhi, and Gurugram. The earthquake in Chandigarh was part of this broader seismic episode that affected several areas in Northern India.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) provided additional details about the earthquake, including its magnitude, date and time, geographic coordinates of the epicenter, and depth at which it originated.

