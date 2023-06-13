Earthquake In Chandigarh: Tremors Felt In Chandigarh, Adjoining Areas

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and areas of northern India about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The impact of the earthquake was felt in many cities of India including Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR, and Jammu Kashmir. In the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake is said to have happened close to the village of Gandoh Bhalessa.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/OyJTMLYeSm@ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Indiametdept @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/6Ezq3dbyNE — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 13, 2023

Earthquake in March

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in various Indian states earlier in March. The earthquake had a Richter scale magnitude of 6.6. The whole region of North India, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, was affected by the earthquake. The Afghan Hindu Kush region served as the earthquake's epicentre.