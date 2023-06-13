topStoriesenglish2621079
Earthquake In Chandigarh: Tremors Felt In Chandigarh, Adjoining Areas

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and areas of northern India about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. In the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake is said to have happened close to the village of Gandoh Bhalessa.

Jun 13, 2023

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and areas of northern India about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The impact of the earthquake was felt in many cities of India including Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR, and Jammu Kashmir. In the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake is said to have happened close to the village of Gandoh Bhalessa. 

Earthquake in March

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in various Indian states earlier in March. The earthquake had a Richter scale magnitude of 6.6. The whole region of North India, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, was affected by the earthquake. The Afghan Hindu Kush region served as the earthquake's epicentre.

