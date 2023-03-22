Earthquake In Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Other Parts Of North India; Here's How To Remain Safe

Earthquake in India: Strong tremors jolted major parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, and Chandigarh on Tuesday (March 21, 2023) as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Afghanistan. The powerful earthquake made people rush out of their homes and come out on the streets in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and various cities of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. It shook the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan at 10.17 pm, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicentre of the earthquake was 133 km south-southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the NCS informed in a tweet. Tremors were also felt in various Pakistan cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at 36.09 degrees north on the latitude and 71.35 degrees east on the longitude with a focal depth of 156 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.6, Occurred on 21-03-2023, 22:17:27 IST, Lat: 36.09 & Long: 71.35, Depth: 156 Km, Location: 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan

Seismogram of the 21 March 2023 Hindu Kush Region Earthquake of M:6.6 recorded (22:17:27 IST) by the permanent Udhamapur Seismological observatory, set up in June 2022, India by NCS-MoES.

There have so far been no immediate reports of damages or injuries in any city.

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR, north India: Why people felt tremors for longer time?

According to a senior seismologist, the reason why people in northwest India and Delhi-NCR felt the tremors for a relatively long time is because the "depth of the fault was more than 150 km".

People in northern India first felt the primary waves and then were impacted by the secondary waves, he told the news agency PTI.

What to do during an earthquake?

If you feel tremors, keep calm and reassure others.



During the event, the safest place is an open space, away from buildings.



If you are indoors, take cover under a desk, table, bed, or doorway and against inside walls and staircase. Stay away from glass doors, glass panes, windows, or outside doors. Do not rush to go out of the building, to avoid the stampede.



If you are outside, move away from buildings and utility wires.



Once in the open, stay there till the vibrations stop.



If you are in a moving vehicle, stop as quickly as possible and stay in the vehicle.



Free all pets and domestic animals so that they can run outside.



Do not use candles, matches, or other open flames.

What to do after an earthquake?