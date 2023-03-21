Earthquake In Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Tremors Felt In Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Chandigarh

Earthquake In Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night as a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region. Panicked residents came out of buildings as the earthquake struck northern India around 10.20 p.m. Strong tremors were felt in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. There was no immediate report of any deaths or property damage. The 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck 133 kilometers southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, according to a report by the National Centre for Seismology.

Further details are awaited.

