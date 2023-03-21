Earthquake In Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Tremors Felt In Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Chandigarh
Earthquake In Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Strong earthquake tremors jolted New Delhi on Tuesday at around 10.20 pm. The tremors lasted for over a minute. The epicentre of the quake is reported to be in Pakistan's Lahore.
Earthquake In Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night as a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region. Panicked residents came out of buildings as the earthquake struck northern India around 10.20 p.m. Strong tremors were felt in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. There was no immediate report of any deaths or property damage. The 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck 133 kilometers southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, according to a report by the National Centre for Seismology.
Fact Check: No Building Collapse In Shakarpur Delhi: The building in Shakarpur was already made like that as there was a gap already. No damage due to the earthquake. It was a hoax call. Situation is under control. We checked the building from top to bottom & there's no problem, says a Civil Defence volunteer in Shakarpur
Delhi: The building in Shakarpur was already made like that as there was a gap already. No damage due to the earthquake. It was a hoax call. Situation is under control. We checked the building from top to bottom and there's no problem, says a Civil Defence volunteer in Shakarpur
Punjab: Locals Share Horrific Earthquake Experience "I was sleeping when I felt my bed shake violently. I ran outside. We could feel the tremors for a long time. With God's blessings, there was no loss," says a local in Amritsar. "I was sitting at this counter when I felt the tremors. Everyone was rushing outside," says another local.
Punjab: People rush out of their houses to open space as several parts of north India experiences strong tremors of earthquake. Visuals from Bathinda.
Punjab: People gather in open spaces in Ludhiana as strong tremors of earthquake felt in parts of north India.
Update from Katra, J&K: Shubham, a guest house owner says, "Very strong tremors of earthquake were felt and all the devotees rushed out. With Maa Vaishno Devi's blessings, there was no loss of lives and they are returning to their hotels."
Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.6, Occurred on 21-03-2023, 22:17:27 IST, Lat: 36.09 & Long: 71.35, Depth: 156 Km ,Location: 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan
Earthquake update from J&K People in Srinagar rush out of their houses as strong tremors of earthquake felt in several parts of north India.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan today at 10:17 pm IST: National Centre for Seismology
