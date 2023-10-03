New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and several parts of north India after two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 6.2 shook Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology confirmed. People in Delhi and the National Capital Region reported strong tremors after the second quake and rushed out of their offices and high-rise buildings.

Tremors were felt in other parts of north India including Chandigarh and Jaipur. The Police control room in Jaipur said there was no information yet about any loss.

Soon after the earthquake, Delhiites resorted to humour to deal with the earthquake scare. Many social media users shared some hilarious memes on X, about their experience.

The next #earthquake can be felt in a few weeks to the regime.



That #_____ will be too much to bear, tremors can last up to May 2024._ pic.twitter.com/Vp2kdDyrzU — Amock (@Politics_2022_) October 3, 2023

That's insane scene from corporate office in Delhi NCR during earthquake!



Lift my foot _ #earthquake #_____ #_____ pic.twitter.com/0J8aUpJIcK — Arjun singh chauhan_ (@Arjunsi35219409) October 3, 2023

One social media user joked about the plight of a Delhiite as first he/she had to deal with heavy air pollution and now an earthquake. Take a look at some of the funniest memes here.