Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Today: Videos Of Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar's Hilarious Dance, Virat Kohli's Epic Run Flood Internet As Memes
Earthquake struck Delhi-NCR regions at approximately 2.51 pm on Tuesday. The tremors lasted for several seconds, causing buildings to sway, windows to rattle, and objects to fall from shelves.
New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and several parts of north India after two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 6.2 shook Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology confirmed. People in Delhi and the National Capital Region reported strong tremors after the second quake and rushed out of their offices and high-rise buildings.
Tremors were felt in other parts of north India including Chandigarh and Jaipur. The Police control room in Jaipur said there was no information yet about any loss.
Soon after the earthquake, Delhiites resorted to humour to deal with the earthquake scare. Many social media users shared some hilarious memes on X, about their experience.
One social media user joked about the plight of a Delhiite as first he/she had to deal with heavy air pollution and now an earthquake. Take a look at some of the funniest memes here.
