topStoriesenglish2586474
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI TODAY

Earthquake In Jaipur: Tremors Felts In Rajasthan Capital, People Come Out Of Their Home

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Tuesday night, causing strong tremors in regions of north India, including Delhi-NCR.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 11:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Earthquake In Jaipur: Tremors Felts In Rajasthan Capital, People Come Out Of Their Home

New Delhi: Earthquakes tremors were felt in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur. Around 10.18 p.m., there were minor earthquake tremors and they were felt in Sikar and Fatehpur as well. The earthquake's shocks were felt for roughly 5-8 seconds. Tremors from the earthquake were felt in several states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, and Haryana, and a number of locations, including Sikar Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan's Shekhawati district.

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Tuesday night, causing strong tremors in regions of north India, including Delhi-NCR. Residents fled houses in fear as the earthquake struck northern India about 10.20 p.m. Tremors were felt strongly in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. There were no reports of casualties or property damage at the time. According to the National Institute for Seismology, the 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck 133 kilometers southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

These tremors have also been reported in Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of Northern India. Right after the tremors, social media was flooded with earthquake memes. Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Jammu & Kashmir.

The vibrations were so intense that the ceiling fans and chandeliers moved. According to reports, the earthquake's epicentre occurred near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. J&K People in Srinagar rush out of their houses as strong tremors of earthquake felt in several parts of north India.

The maximum intensity of the earthquake has yet to be confirmed. An earthquake of a Richter magnitude of 7.0 or greater, on the other hand, is considered more dangerous than usual.

Live Tv

Earthquake in Delhi todayEarthquake in JaipurEarthquake Noidapunjab earthquake todaydelhi earthquake nowGurgaon earthquakeChandigarh earthquake

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?