Delhi

A minor earthquake jolted Delhi-NCR at around 4:30 pm on Tuesday. The tremors were felt in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and in Jammu and Kashmir too. 

Earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, tremors felt in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh too

A minor earthquake jolted Delhi-NCR at 4:33 pm on Tuesday. The tremors were felt in Punjab's Chandigarh and in several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The epicentre of the earthquake was 81 km away from Rawalpindi in Pakistan. According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 at Richter scale struck 173 km North West of Lahore, Pakistan, at 4:33 pm. 

The USGS said the intensity of earthquake was 5.7 on Richter Scale and the epicentre was located at a depth of 8 km. According to Geo TV, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohitan. It is learnt that the intensity of quake was most intense in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

According to Dawn, the tremors lasted for 8-10 seconds in different parts of Pakistan and were felt strongly. Najeeb Ahmed, a deputy director at Pakistan Meteorological Department's earthquake centre, told Dawn NewsTV that the quake measured 5.8 on the Richter scale and was at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There have been no reports of any loss of life or property from the quake. 

 

