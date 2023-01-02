Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude jolts Meghalaya on New Year

Nongpoh: Though India welcomed 2023 with great enthusiasm, it didn't really start well. An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Meghalaya`s Nongpoh late Sunday night, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. As per the readings from the center, an earthquake measuring 3.2 occured at East Northeast of Nongpoh at 11:28 pm on Sunday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 23:28:43 IST, Lat: 26.03 and Long: 92.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 60km ENE of Nongpoh, Meghalaya," said National Center for Seismology. So far, there are no reports of any casualties.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 23:28:43 IST, Lat: 26.03 & Long: 92.41, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 60km ENE of Nongpoh, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/3xTjIEyT2B@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @DDNational pic.twitter.com/f0bV3cDi7s — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 1, 2023

Further, earlier on January 1, earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday morning. There were no reports of any injuries or damage. A magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted Delhi and its surrounding areas on New Year on Sunday.

Also read: New Year 2023: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and Haryana on first day of 2023

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude was recorded in Haryana's Jhajjar with tremors in Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology said.

After two years of Covid-19 hiatus, India welcomed 2023 with love, happiness, and cheer. With dazzling fireworks and electrifying music, cities across India welcomed the year 2023 with much pomp and show. From Delhi to Mumbai and Chennai to Kolkata, the mood on the December 31st night was like a merry-go-round. But with earthquake reported in Delhi, Meghalaya left people in shock.

(With inputs from agencies)