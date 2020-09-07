Light-Intensity earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits near Mumbai; fourth quake in last 3 Days

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Mumbai on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake tremors were felt 102 kms north of Mumbai at 8 am.

According to data released by NCS, the light intensity earthquake struck at a depth of five kilometres in Palghar district, closer to Maharashtra's state border with Gujarat.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-09-2020, 08:07:19 IST, Lat: 19.99 & Long: 72.80, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 102km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra," the details stated.

However, there are no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 6:36 am.

Three low-intensity earthquakes had hit regions around Mumbai in a span of around 24 hours on September 4-5.