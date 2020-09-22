हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra earthquake

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolts Maharashtra's Palghar

The epicenter of the earthquake was 104 km North of Mumbai, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 2:50 AM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolts Maharashtra&#039;s Palghar

Mumbai: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was reported in  Maharashtra's Palghar on Tuesday (September 22) morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 104 km North of Mumbai, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 2:50 AM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

''Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 22-09-2020, 02:50:43 IST, Lat: 20.01 & Long: 72.79, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Palghar, Maharashtra for more information'', said National Centre for Seismology.

Light intensity earthquake tremors were felt several times in Maharashtra in the month of September. Most of the earthquake tremors are felt in Nashik and areas in and around Mumbai.

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitudes was also reported in Assam on Tuesday morning. The tremors were felt in Barpeta area of Assam at around 1.30 am. ''Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 22-09-2020, 01:28:33 IST, Lat: 26.27 & Long: 91.20, Depth: 71 Km ,Location: Barpeta, Assam,'' said National Center for Seismology.

 

 

Maharashtra earthquake
