Earthquake

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit north Andaman and Nicobar Island region on Monday (July 13, 2020), said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit north Andaman and Nicobar Island region on Monday (July 13, 2020), said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors of the earthquake were felt at 2:36 am.

This is the third earthquake felt in between June and July as earlier on June 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale had jolted near Diglipur of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on  June 10, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale had jolted in the area at 2.17 am.

