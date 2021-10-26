हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh's Manali

The earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres and 108 kilometres North-North-West of Manali, according to the National Center for Seismology 

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh&#039;s Manali
Pic courtesy: Pixabay

Manali (Himachal Pradesh): An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was experienced in Manali in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday (October 26) morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), which informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres and 108 kilometres North-North-West of Manali.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-10-2021, 06:02:10 IST, Lat: 33.18 and Long: 76.88, Depth: 10 km, Location: 108 km NNW of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India," tweeted NCS.

 

 

More updates are awaited. 

 

