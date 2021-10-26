Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh's Manali

Manali (Himachal Pradesh): An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was experienced in Manali in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday (October 26) morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), which informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres and 108 kilometres North-North-West of Manali.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-10-2021, 06:02:10 IST, Lat: 33.18 and Long: 76.88, Depth: 10 km, Location: 108 km NNW of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India," tweeted NCS.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-10-2021, 06:02:10 IST, Lat: 33.18 & Long: 76.88, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 108km NNW of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/cuyqt9YQZC pic.twitter.com/ZaQ4O3bvvX — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 26, 2021

More updates are awaited.

Live TV