Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude jolts Uttarakhand's Joshimath

Uttarakhand

The National Center for Seismology informed of an earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hitting Uttarakhand`s Joshimath early on Saturday morning. 

New Delhi: An medium intesnsity earthquake jolted Uttarakhand`s Joshimath early on Saturday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed. The quake measured 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale and the tremors were felt 31 kilometres WSW of Joshimath at 5.58 am on Saturday, according to NCS. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-09-2021, 05:58:31 IST, Lat: 30.43 & Long: 79.26, Depth: 5.0 Km ,Location: 31km WSW of Joshimath, Uttarakhand," NCS said in a tweet. 

(This is a breaking news story, more details are awaited)

