Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude jolts Uttarakhand's Joshimath

New Delhi: An medium intesnsity earthquake jolted Uttarakhand`s Joshimath early on Saturday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed. The quake measured 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale and the tremors were felt 31 kilometres WSW of Joshimath at 5.58 am on Saturday, according to NCS.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-09-2021, 05:58:31 IST, Lat: 30.43 & Long: 79.26, Depth: 5.0 Km ,Location: 31km WSW of Joshimath, Uttarakhand , India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Z653ACM6cc @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/opH7j8k2Ai — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 11, 2021

