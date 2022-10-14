NewsIndia
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude jolts Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur

The depth of the earthquake was recorded 10 km below the ground. Tremors have also been felt in areas of China and Nepal.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 08:27 AM IST

Ambikapur: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 has been observed near Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh waking the citizens on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed. The earthquake took place 65 km west north-west of Ambikapur and 15 km from Chharchha at around 5.28 AM with Latitude 23.33 and Longitude 82.58. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 14-10-2022, 05:28:23 IST, Lat: 23.33 & Long: 82.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 65km WNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh," tweeted National Center for Seismology early morning today.

No casualty has been reported so far. Tremors have also been felt in areas of China and Nepal.

(with ANI inputs)

