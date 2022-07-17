NewsIndia
MANIPUR

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude jolts Manipur, no casualties reported

An earthquake jolted Manipur on late Saturday night (July 16) of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale.

Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 08:02 AM IST
  • An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Manipur
  • The depth of the earthquake was 94 km which occurred at 11:42 pm on Saturday

Trending Photos

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude jolts Manipur, no casualties reported

Moirang: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Manipur, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).The depth of the earthquake was 94 km which occurred at 11:42 pm on Saturday in the East-Southeast of Moirang, Manipur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-07-2022, 23:42:48 IST, Lat: 24.25 & Long: 94.37, Depth: 94 Km, Location: 66km ESE of Moirang, Manipur, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier on July 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred in Assam. The depth of the earthquake was 35 km which occurred at 11:03 am early in the morning. National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

Live TV

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022