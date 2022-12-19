topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
UTTARKASHI EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand

The earthquake was 5 km below the ground informed the National Center for Seismology.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 05:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Uttarakhand was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 after it hit 24km ESE of Uttarkashi at around 1.50 am today. According to the National Center for Seismology, depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

