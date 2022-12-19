Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand
The earthquake was 5 km below the ground informed the National Center for Seismology.
New Delhi: Uttarakhand was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 after it hit 24km ESE of Uttarkashi at around 1.50 am today. According to the National Center for Seismology, depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-12-2022, 01:50:05 IST, Lat: 30.68 & Long: 78.68, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 24km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/ZgTTyLl7KF@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/PwvR0NqPlB — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 18, 2022
