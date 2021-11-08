हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar islands
Representational Image

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Southeast of Portblair in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 16 kilometres and occurred at around 5.28 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 08-11-2021, 05:28:29 IST, Lat: 9.98 and Long: 93.82, Depth: 16 Km, Location: 218 km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS tweeted.

