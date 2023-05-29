topStoriesenglish2614995
ASSAM EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Assam's Sonitpur, Tremors Felt In Guwahati

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated that the quake occurred at a depth of 15 km.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:54 AM IST|Source: ANI

Sonitpur: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Assam's Sonitpur on Monday early morning, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 8:03 am on Monday. The quake occurred at a depth of 15 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 29-05-2023, 08:03:35 IST, Lat: 26.68 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 15 Km, Region: Sonitpur, Assam," tweeted the National Center for Seismology. No damage has been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

