Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on Richter scale hits Ladakh, no casualties reported

Ladakh: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Leh in Ladakh on Monday, informed the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 06:10:35 IST at a depth of about 18 kilometres in Leh.

A tweet by NCS read, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 28-06-2021, 06:10:35 IST, Lat: 34.49 & Long: 78.43, Depth: 18 Km, Location: 86km ENE of Leh, Laddakh, India."

It further said, "No casualties have been reported so far. More details awaited."

On June 25, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Charikar in northern Afghanistan early on Friday, informed the US Geological Survey.

The epicentre, with a depth of 18.6 km, was initially determined to be at 34.922 degrees north latitude and 69.069 degrees east longitude.

However, no report of casualty or damage to property was reported due to the earthquake.

On June 24, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted south of the Kermadec Islands at 22.22 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 34.694 degrees south latitude and 179.2092 degrees east longitude.

(With Agency Inputs)