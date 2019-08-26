close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits East of Tuensang in Nagaland

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 132 km East of Tuensang in Nagaland on Monday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits East of Tuensang in Nagaland

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 132 km East of Tuensang in Nagaland on Monday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

There have been no reports of death or destruction so far. 

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on Richter Scale struck Myanmar at 08:19 am on Monday.

(This is a developing story)

Tags:
EarthquakeNagalandRichter scale
Next
Story

Two killed, four injured in explosion near temple in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram

Must Watch

PT3M53S

India's tricolor hoisted in Srinagar Secretariat