Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits East of Tuensang in Nagaland

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 132 km East of Tuensang in Nagaland on Monday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

There have been no reports of death or destruction so far.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on Richter Scale struck Myanmar at 08:19 am on Monday.

