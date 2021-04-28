हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, tremors felt in Tezpur and adjoining areas

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale rocked Assam's on Wednesday (April 28, 2021) morning, as per the National Center for Seismology.

Representational Image

New Delhi: An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale rocked Assam's on Wednesday (April 28, 2021) morning, as per the National Center for Seismology.

However, no loss of life or property has been reported as of now.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

"Just experienced a massive earthquake in Assam. Waiting for details," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

One of the residents of Guwahati also posted a video on Twitter, take a look:

Live TV

