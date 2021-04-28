6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, tremors felt in Tezpur and adjoining areas

New Delhi: An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale rocked Assam's on Wednesday (April 28, 2021) morning, as per the National Center for Seismology.

However, no loss of life or property has been reported as of now.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

"Just experienced a massive earthquake in Assam. Waiting for details," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

