People struggle as co-Win registration for COVID-19 vaccination yet to begin, toll-free number not working

New Delhi: The registration for COVID-19 vaccination on the co-Win portal was reportedly scheduled to begin on Wednesday (April 28, 2021) at midnight, but has not gone live yet. As of 7 AM, while registering for vaccination, it shows -> Registration is open only for individuals with age 45 years or older (birth year 1976 or earlier).

While the helpline number (+91-11-23978046) remains busy, the toll-free number (1075) is not working.

Though it is not clear yet as to when the registration process will begin, some media reports said that it is likely to begin at 4 PM today.

Meanwhile, memes have started coming on social media platforms.

#CoWIN vaccine Reg. not yet open for 18+

govt. be like- pic.twitter.com/yRfTo3Dqgk — Deepanshu Bansal (@deepanshub786) April 27, 2021

This is to be noted that the central government has extended the COVID-19 vaccination drive to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1.

Phase-I was launched on January 16, 2021, which prioritized the protection of the Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs). Subsequently, phase-II was initiated from March 1 and April 1, which focused on protecting the most vulnerable, ie, everyone above 45 years of age.

In India, the Emergency Use Authorisation has so far been granted to two indigenously manufactured vaccines - COVISHEILD of Serum Institute of India and COVAXIN of Bharat Biotech, On the other hand, a third vaccine, Sputnik, which is presently manufactured abroad, will eventually be manufactured in India.

The Serum Institute of India COVID-19 vaccine COVISHEILD will be available for Rs 400/dose in State Government hospitals, whereas, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN will cost you Rs 600 per dose in State Government hospitals.



Live TV