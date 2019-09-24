close

Chandigarh earthquake

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits northwest of Pakistan's Lahore, tremors felt in Delhi, Chandigarh

According to the private earthquake monitoring agencies, the epicenter is somewhere in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. It has been measured at 6.3 on the Richter scale.

Representational image

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Tuesday. The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were felt at around 4.33 pm today. According to the private earthquake monitoring agencies, the epicenter is somewhere in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. It has been measured at 6.3 on the Richter scale.

Reports of tremors are coming in from New Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir among several other states including several towns in Pakistan. 

The tremors were also felt in parts of north India, including Poonch, Doda, Rajouri in Kashmir, Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Amritsar and Jalandhar in Punjab, Noida, Gurgaon among others. 

There are also reports of tremors felt in some cities in Pakistan. So far, there has been no report of loss to life or any property due to the earthquake.

(This is a developing story and more details are awaited.)

