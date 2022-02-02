Eat THIS 10-feet-long dosa in 40 minutes and win Rs 71,000: Delhi eatery's unique challenge

New Delhi: Foodies, take note! Here is a unique challenge that you might like to explore. A Delhi restaurant is offering Rs 71,000 prize money to those who can finish a 10-feet-long Dosa in just 40 minutes! Yes, you heard that right!

Shekhar Kumar, owner of the Swami Shakti Sagar restaurant in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, said, "The 10-feet-long dosa challenge is running at our restaurant. If one person finishes the dosa all by themselves in 40 minutes, we offer a cheque of Rs 71,000, which is the prize money. We used to make small dosas earlier. Everyone starts small. Then I thought of making a bigger dosa! I thought a challenge like this will draw more customers to our eatery, so I came up with the idea."

Kumar added that a 5-feet, 6-feet and 8-feet griddle (tawa) is common, so he thought of something even bigger, which would be different."I thought of making something different. So, I went to the place where tawas are made and I asked them to make 10-feet long tawa. My tawa is 10 feet 4 inches. It takes 7-8 mins for making the 10-feet long dosa if the tawa is hot. It has just been a month since we have started the challenge. Till now 25-26 people have taken up this challenge. No one has won this challenge so far. We are receiving calls from everywhere. The main thing for us is we focus on the quality of the dosa as we focus on the quantity of it. So we keep that in mind," he said.

Surendra Gupta, a customer who took up the dosa challenge, said, "I took the challenge, but I couldn't eat the whole dosa. I am visiting the restaurant since the last 10-12 years. I have tasted their dosa and it is very tasty. So I thought I will be able to finish it, but I couldn't." He also informed that the giant dosa costs Rs 1,500, and urged people should come and take the challenge, like his family members.

(With inputs from ANI)

