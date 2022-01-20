'Bhagwaan, hai kahan re tu!': Momo Ice Cream Roll horrifies internet - WATCH!

New Delhi: India is known for its wide variety of cuisine and globally, fusion food is a big hit. On top of that, in the era of Instagram and Foodstagram, people have been known to make a lot of experiments, which are often a hit but many a time, just the opposite!

Right on the heels of another cringe-worthy fusion food, masala dosa ice cream, here comes another hard-to-digest combo - presenting before Momo Ice Cream Rolls! India's street food is known for its unique quotient and yummy taste and momos are a big, big favourite of Indians. But while we love our momos and ice creams are evergreen, the combination hardly seems palatable.



In a recent video uploaded by Instagram food blogger @thegreatindianfoodie, one can see a vendor preparing momos ice cream roll. The blogger's caption reflects many of our sentiments: "Delhi people, why are you experimenting with such things? Mere momos ke sath aaise mat karo yaarrr!!!" This is followed by a hashtag, #Savemomos.

So how does he prepare the dish? Some momos are first crushed, then cream and ice cream are added to it. After mixing them, the person preparing the dish adds something which seems to be momos chutney! Then the ice cream is spread out, and the vendor then makes rolls out of it and adds a dash of cream as a topping, before serving.

Watch the video here:

The list of bizarre food combos seems to grow longer. There have been 'Candy Crush Paratha,' 'Rooh Afza Chai,' 'Mirinda Pani Puri' and then Masala Dosa Ice Cream Rolls. And now comes momo ice cream roll!

Netizens have taken strong exception to the dish, going by the reaction on Instagram. While one user wrote that it's a bad day to have eyes (that let him see such a dish being prepared), another wanted to file a case against the person preparing the dish! While some lamented the ruining of momos, others cried for their ice creams! In the background of the video where the dish is being prepared, the song 'Bhagwaan, Hai Kahan Re Tu' - Sonu Nigam sang the song for Aamir Khan in PK - is playing, and a user wrote that's it the apt song for the situation. And we can't agree more!

