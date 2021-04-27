EC bans all victory processions on and after May 2 election results in view of COVID

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (April 27) announced that it has banned all victory processions on or after the counting of votes for the assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, that is scheduled to be declared on May 2.

Detailed order by the Election Commission of India is yet to be released.

No victory procession after the counting on 2nd May shall be permissible. Not more than 2 persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned: EC pic.twitter.com/fT3T3wvHUj — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

The decision comes amid the nation's fight against the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,23,144 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,76,36,307 on Tuesday (April 27), as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.76 crore (1,76,36,307), of which, 28.82 lakh (28,82,204) are active cases. India has also witnessed 1.97 lakh (1,97,894 ) coronavirus-related deaths.

Additionally, on Monday (April 26) the Madras High Court came down heavily on the Election Commission holding it responsible for the current mess the country is in.

The High Court yesterday said that the EC responsible for the second wave of the COVID pandemic by allowing political rallies in the country and that the officials should be booked for murder.

