हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly election

EC bans all victory processions on and after May 2 election results in view of COVID

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (April 27) announced that it has banned all victory processions on or after the counting of votes for the assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, that is scheduled to be declared on May 2.

EC bans all victory processions on and after May 2 election results in view of COVID

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (April 27) announced that it has banned all victory processions on or after the counting of votes for the assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, that is scheduled to be declared on May 2.

Detailed order by the Election Commission of India is yet to be released. 

The decision comes amid the nation's fight against the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections. 

Meanwhile, India reported 3,23,144 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,76,36,307 on Tuesday (April 27), as per data by the health ministry. 

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.76 crore (1,76,36,307), of which, 28.82 lakh (28,82,204) are active cases. India has also witnessed 1.97 lakh (1,97,894 ) coronavirus-related deaths. 

Additionally, on Monday (April 26) the Madras High Court came down heavily on the Election Commission holding it responsible for the current mess the country is in.

The High Court yesterday said that the EC responsible for the second wave of the COVID pandemic by allowing political rallies in the country and that the officials should be booked for murder.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assembly electionState election 2021Election Commission of India (ECI)COVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Australia suspends flights from India till May 15 as COVID-19 outbreak explodes

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day