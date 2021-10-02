EC freezes LJP's poll symbol amid dispute between Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras camps

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday issied an order to freeze Lok Janshakti Party's poll symbol which effectively bars both Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras' factions from using it till dispute is settled by the poll panel.

The commission also said that the two factions can use free symbols available to field their candidates for the bypolls to two assembly seats in the coming days but the name of Lok Janshakti Party or its symbol 'bungalow' cannot be used.

"Both the groups shall be known by such names by as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party Lok Janshakti Party," the order read. Both will have to submit their application to the commission for the name of their party and the new symbol by October 4 at 1 pm.

Also, both the groups have been asked to give more evidence and documents by November 5 as they lay claim on the party symbol.

This rules out the use of "Banglow" symbol for the upcoming assembly by-election. They will get different symbols.

Earlier in June, both Chirag Paswan and newly-elected LJP national president Pashupati Kumar Paras had written to the EC claiming right on the party symbol. On June 13, Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan was recognised as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan after the five of six-party MPs gave a letter in his support.

The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.

The LJP was formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan passed away in October 2020.

