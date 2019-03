New Delhi: Giving a clean chit to the Prime Minister, the Election Commission on Friday said that Narendra Modi's 'Mission Shakti' announcement did not violate the model code of conduct (MCC).

The Commission noted that PM Modi, in his address, neither mentioned his party nor appealed to voters to vote in his favour.

The Prime Minister had on Wednesday announced the successful test of anti-satellite missile (A-SAT) while addressing the nation.