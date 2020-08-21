EC issues guidelines to conduct elections during COVID-19, nomination and security deposit can be made online

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday issued fresh guidelines for the conduct of the general election and bye-election during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The commission announced the guidelines after taking views and suggestions of various political parties, chief electoral officers of states and UTs on the election campaign and public meetings.

The poll watchdog has revised the norms of the number of persons accompanying the candidate and the number of vehicles at the time of nomination. It has also created an optional facility to fill the nomination form and the affidavit online and submission of the same, after taking the print, before the RO concerned.

For the first time, the candidates will have the option to deposit security amount for contesting the elections online, announced the EC. Keeping the containment guidelines in view, the commission has limited the number of persons including the candidate for the door to door campaign to five.

Public meeting and roadshows will be permissible with suitable instructions subject to containment instructions issued by the MHA and the states. Face mask, sanitizer, thermal scanners, gloves, face shield and PPE kits will be used during the electoral process ensuring social distancing norms, added the EC. Hand gloves will be provided to all the electors for signing on the voter register and pressing the button of EVM for voting, it added.

The Chief Electoral Officers of concerned states and UTs will make comprehensive election plans regarding the arrangement and preventive measures following these guidelines taking local conditions into account. These plans will be prepared in consultation with the Nodal Officer for COVID-19in their respective States/UTs.