NewsIndia
RAJEEV CHANDRASEKHAR

EC Orders CBDT To Probe Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s Affidavit Details Over Congress Complaint

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is a BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to verify any ''mismatch'' in affidavit details submitted by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is BJP's candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat. The Indian National Congress (INC) had sent a complaint to ECI regarding a mismatch in actual and declared assets in the affidavit submitted by Rajeev Chandrasekhar. 

As per procedure, ECI has now directed the CBDT to check the affidavit and verify the mismatch if any. According to the rule, any mismatch and falsification of the affidavit is dealt with under Section 125 A of the RP Act 1951.

 

 

Chandrasekhar had earlier declared Rs 680 as taxable income in 2021-22. The Union Minister's poll affidavit also shows his taxable income for the year 2022-23 as Rs 5,59,200. He has also stated that he has non-agricultural land in Koramangala, Bengaluru and an Indian Scout motorcycle.

The BJP leader will contest the elections from Thiruvananthapuram against the incumbent Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and CPI candidate Pannyan Raveendran.

