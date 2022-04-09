ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) has announced several vacancies for Probationary Officers in the cadre of Executive Officers.

The Corporation has released a detailed notification on its official website at https://www.ecgc.in which states that the 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted for as many as 75 vacant posts.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details?

SC: 11

ST: 10

OBC: 13

EWS: 07

Unreserved: 34

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification?

The candidate needs to have a degree of Graduation in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The candidate must also possess a valid Mark-sheet/Degree Certificate establishing that he/she is a graduate and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

Minimum: 21 years and maximum – 30 years (As on March 21, 2022).

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Candidates are required to go to the official ECGC website at www.ecgc.in.

On the homepage, they need to click on the link “Career with ECGC” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE”.

Candidates will then have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form.

After that, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. The candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An email and SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

Candidates are then required to upload their - Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression and a hand written declaration.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Last date for online registration: April 20, 2022

Download of call letters for Pre Examination Training: April 25, 2022 onwards

Pre- Examination Training for SC/ST: First and second week of May, 2022

Download of call letters for Online written examination: First week of May, 2022 onwards

Online written Examination: May 29, 2022

Declaration of result of Online Written Examination: Between June 15 – June 19, 2022

Interview: July /August 2022

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the ECGC website www.ecgc.in for the latest updates .

Live TV