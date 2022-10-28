‘It can't regulate issues like freebies’: Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on ECI

New Delhi: The Congress stated on Friday that the Election Commission lacks the authority to regulate issues such as freebies, and urged the panel to focus on ensuring free and fair elections through proper implementation of Election Laws. On October 4, the poll panel proposed amending the model code to require political parties to provide authentic information to voters on the financial viability of their poll promises, a move that came amid a political slugfest over freebies versus welfare measures. Such issues are part of the dialectics of a vibrant democratic system and rely on the electorate's wisdom, discernment, and analysis, which should never be taken for granted, according to the opposition party.

The commission had asked all recognised national and state parties in a letter to submit their comments on the proposals by October 19. According to Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, the issue first arose when Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of "revris" (freebies) on July 16, after which the EC took up the issue and wrote to parties seeking their response. She claims that the debate over "revris" in a democracy is distorted because it is the duty of any government to care for the poor and oppressed classes and devise plans for their upliftment.

"It is really something which is to be decided, be it pre-election or post-election, be it by way of electoral punishment or electoral acceptance and reward that the electorate decides the wisdom of such poll promises or campaign assurances and equally decides their breach and non-compliance," Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh wrote to the Election Commission (EC). "Neither the Election Commission, nor the government, nor indeed even the courts, have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues. It would therefore be best for the commission to desist from doing so," he said. The EC also stated that empty election promises have far-reaching consequences, adding that it cannot overlook the negative impact inadequate disclosure of election promises has on financial sustainability.

(With ANI inputs)