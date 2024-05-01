ECI Declares Final Voter Turnout Data For Phase-1, 2; Oppn Demands Release Of Number Of Voters In Each Constituency

After opposition parties raised the issue of delay in the release of final poll data figures for phase 1 and phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Election Commission swung into action and revealed the final figures showing a slight dip compared to the 2019 polls. The Election Commission announced that 66.14% voter turnout was recorded in the first phase polling on April 19 and 66.71% in the second phase voting on April 26. This shows a dip of 4% in the first phase and 3% in phase 2 compared to 2019. The data was made available 11 days after the phase 2 voting.

In 2019, a total of 102 seats went to the polls in the first phase registering a turnout of 70% and 83 seats in phase 2 saw 69.64% of voting. The final data is slightly higher than those reported initially. The poll body has pegged initial data of phase 1 polling at 65.5% and 66.7% in phase 2. As per the latest data by the ECI, male voters recorded better performance this time. Their turnout was 66.22% compared to women at 66.07% in the first phase. In the second phase, 66.99% of male voters used their franchise compared to 66.42% of women.

However, the opposition questioned the absence of data related to the number of voters in each parliamentary constituency which has not been updated on the ECI's website.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "Why are the absolute numbers of voters in each Parliamentary constituency not put out? Percentages are meaningless unless this figure is known. Apprehensions of manipulation of results continue as total voter numbers can be altered at the time of counting. Total number of voters in each constituency was always available on ECI website till 2014! ECI must be transparent & put out this data."

Congress general secretary (in charge communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "For the first time, even 11 days after the first phase of the polls and four days after the second phase, the final voter turnout has not been published by the ECI. In the past, ECI used to publish the final voter turnout immediately after voting or within 24 hours. Only approximate polling figures are available on ECI's website. What accounts for this delay? Additionally, the number of registered voters in each Lok Sabha constituency and the assembly constituencies included in that Lok Sabha constituency is also not available on the Commission's website. It only shows the total number of voters in a state and the number of voters in each booth. It is essential for the Election Commission of India to be as timely and transparent about all election-related data."