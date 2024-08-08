ECI Reviews Preparations For Assembly Elections In Jammu And Kashmir Amid Calls For Early Polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for a two-day visit to review preparedness for assembly polls. During their visit, they met with representatives of several national and regional political parties.

The Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, first arrived at Srinagar and met with various political parties, police officials and civil administration officials at the Sher-I-Kashmir International Conference Centre.

National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Bhartiya Janata Party, and Congress Party were among the political parties who met with the ECI team.

After meeting with the political parties, they said they all had urged the ECI for early elections in Jammu and Kashmir. They mentioned that the commission had given them a patient hearing and expressed positivity about conducting the elections. The Election Commission is expected to announce the election dates for the Union Territory, as the Supreme Court of India has set a deadline for holding the elections in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30.

“We have informed them that it has been ten years since assembly elections were held here, and although they have visited many times in the past, they now need to come up with a decision, as we don’t see any hindrances. We are hopeful that the elections will be held before September 30,” said Nasir Aslam Wani, NC provincial president.

Leaders of the People’s Democratic Party stated that they had made multiple visits to Jammu Kashmir in the past and that elections should now be announced.

Khursheed Alam, PDP Leader said “We informed them that around one crore tourists have visited the J&K, the parliamentary elections were held and the Amarnath Yatra has taken place peacefully. Now what is stopping them from holding elections? In parliament, the Prime Minister and Home Minister both said that the situation has improved, then what is stopping them from holding elections? We hope this is our last meeting before the elections now”

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Kashmir Valley have also supported the idea of holding elections and demanded the same.

R S Pathania, BJP Leader said “BJP today apprised the CEC of the preparedness for the assembly elections. We also gave them the suggestion to hold elections as soon as possible. The central government should hold the elections before September 30.”

Indian National Congress Party leaders were seen on the same page and pressed CEC for early elections.

Ravinder Sharma, Congress Leader said ”We have given a memorandum that we are ready to fight elections. We hope that elections will be held before the deadline.“

On August 9, the ECI team will meet with top officials, including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, before heading to Jammu for further discussions with enforcement agencies and holding a press conference.

If the elections are announced Jammu and Kashmir will witness elections after a gap of ten years as the last assembly election held was in 2014.