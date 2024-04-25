Advertisement
NewsIndia
ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA (ECI)

ECI Takes Action On Alleged MCC Violations By PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi; Seeks Response From BJP, Congress Chiefs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has investigated allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ECI Takes Action On Alleged MCC Violations By PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi; Seeks Response From BJP, Congress Chiefs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken cognizance of allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) have been accused of inciting hatred and division based on religion, caste, community, or language. The ECI requested a response from both leaders by 11 a.m. on April 29th.

In an unprecedented move, the ECI invoked Section 77 of the Representation of the People Act to hold party presidents accountable as a first step towards reining in star campaigners. MCC allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi were exchanged with BJP President JP Nadda and INC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, respectively. The ECI has asked both party presidents to respond by 11 a.m. on April 29th.

The ECI has stated that political parties will bear primary and increasing responsibility for the behaviour of their candidates, particularly star campaigners. The ECI emphasised that high-ranking officials' campaign speeches have far-reaching consequences.
 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will government take your property?
DNA Video
DNA: Video of 'Maoist conspiracy' on Rahul Gandhi's seat
DNA Video
DNA: Jailed Sheikh Shahjahan breaks down on camera
DNA Video
DNA: Is your car insurance fake?
DNA Video
DNA: How to stop Hindu-Muslim politics?
DNA Video
DNA: What is saccharin and artificial sweetener?
DNA Video
DNA: Will world drown in glacier water?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's attack on Congress over Hanuman Chalisa
DNA Video
DNA: Hong Kong, Singapore food regulators find cancer-causing chemicals in Everest
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections