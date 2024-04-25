ECI Takes Action On Alleged MCC Violations By PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi; Seeks Response From BJP, Congress Chiefs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken cognizance of allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) have been accused of inciting hatred and division based on religion, caste, community, or language. The ECI requested a response from both leaders by 11 a.m. on April 29th.

In an unprecedented move, the ECI invoked Section 77 of the Representation of the People Act to hold party presidents accountable as a first step towards reining in star campaigners. MCC allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi were exchanged with BJP President JP Nadda and INC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, respectively. The ECI has asked both party presidents to respond by 11 a.m. on April 29th.

The ECI has stated that political parties will bear primary and increasing responsibility for the behaviour of their candidates, particularly star campaigners. The ECI emphasised that high-ranking officials' campaign speeches have far-reaching consequences.

